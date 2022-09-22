SubscribeSign In
Mid Century

Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
5614 Sweetbriar Circle in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Kelli Weis of Sotheby's International Realty.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Touted as one of the Sunshine State’s most architecturally significant contemporary homes, the pastel-hued home of architect Don Chapell is a postmodern playground.
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.
“This home underwent a variety of updates, including restoration of the exterior, renovation of every interior space, and a new landscape scheme.”
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
The historic home sits far off the road on a sprawling green lot, surrounded by mature trees.
After hosting a number of A-listers (including Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and The Weeknd), the Invisible House has hit the market for the first time at $18M.
6 Bayberry Drive in Pleasantville, New York, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Amy Via and Todd Goddard of Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate.
Award-winning architect Joseph Amisano used concrete, glass, and steel to create this U-shaped residence in 1955.
Now available for $2.1M, the desert oasis comes with walls of glass, native landscaping, and a shimmering pool.
Located in the heart of D.C.'s Kent neighborhood, the boxy, brick home is wrapped in pink and green panels. Cantilever terraces and extensive glazing foster indoor-outdoor living.
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
