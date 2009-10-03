Michael Kubo at Boston's Pinkcomma

Hidden underground in an industrial warehouse in the South End, the pinkcomma gallery carves an alternative space in Boston's conventionally conservative design circle. I attended their latest opening, a double feature titled Publishing Practices and Heroic -- the first a sweeping survey of architectural publishing, the second an optimistic showcase on Boston's love affair with concrete. Fascinated by the duet of subjects, I delved into it further with Michael Kubo, designer, scholar, and guest curator.