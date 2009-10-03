Collection by Tiffany Chu
Michael Kubo at Boston's Pinkcomma
Hidden underground in an industrial warehouse in the South End, the pinkcomma gallery carves an alternative space in Boston's conventionally conservative design circle. I attended their latest opening, a double feature titled Publishing Practices and Heroic -- the first a sweeping survey of architectural publishing, the second an optimistic showcase on Boston's love affair with concrete. Fascinated by the duet of subjects, I delved into it further with Michael Kubo, designer, scholar, and guest curator.