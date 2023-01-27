The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
A look at the kitchen, situated adjacent to the dining area.
Kitchen and dining area, Maison JJ Joubert
Full- height timber cabinetry and a white kitchen maintains the home's open, airy feel, while the loose furniture stays with the minimal approach