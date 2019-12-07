For the primary bath and the one in the guest room, Yektajo made wood boxes for the showers that rise partially up the wall. “We liked the idea of having a different height for everything that’s new,” he says.
"If you don't get people in small towns like Cancún to be a little bit suspicious about something, they're never going to be educated," said one neighbour.
The stone finish contrasts against modern, Brutalist applications of concrete.
The perfect spot to bask in the sun before heading inside to the cool, concrete interiors.
The tiles for the pool echo the ones used in the bathroom and kitchen.
The stair’s wavy wood detail also influenced the scalloped ceilings in the kitchen and dining room.
The bullnose bricks' rounded edges help soften the aesthetics of the interior; the bench pictured is a multifunctional structure - used as a divider and a bench.
The contrast of the rough, raw bricks and the clean-lined island countertop provides a subtle sense of dynamism in the apartment.
New glass louvre windows from the private areas to the open kitchen enhance airflow and light through the section of the apartment.
The bricks provide a semi-outdoor feel in the common spaces; most of the potted plants are placed in this part of the house as the morning sunlight is less harsh for them to grow.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
Designed by Bellafilarquitectes Studio, this residence in l’Escala features a striking curved roof clad with distinctive green tiles.
The property is located near Les Ruïnes d'Empúries, the Roman-Greek ruins in
The green roof tiles were manufactured in the nearby town of La Bisbal d'Empordà, Spain.