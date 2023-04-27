SubscribeSign In
A huge utility room could do double-duty as a craft room.
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
A pull-out ironing board is tucked into the cabinetry.
The mud room in the shipping container offers plenty of space for the family to remove shoes and store sports equipment.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
The stairs are comprised of a twisting metal frame and wooden steps.
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
ODAMI designed a new railing that picks up a language of curves found throughout the house.
In addition to the Turkel Design signature post-and-beam construction, the Axiom Desert House also features a spacious great room breezing out to a private courtyard. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow the home to effortlessly blend indoor/outdoor living, while infusing the spaces with an abundance of natural light.
The home’s entryway opens into a large great room with 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows overlooking Baker Park Reserve. Throughout the home, a simple material palette of stone and wood contrasts with bold matte black finishes.
