12 Colorful Must-Haves For the Memphis Design Lover

A reaction against the subdued designs of minimalism, the Memphis movement transformed cheap, affordable materials into vibrant furnishings and daring decor. Formed by designer Ettore Sottsass and a group of young designers in Milan in 1982, the movement stretched the creative limits of the design industry—introducing colors, patterns, and shapes in wacky, exuberant ways. Today, the hallmarks of Memphis design—think squiggles, geometry, and unrestrained color—are back in full force. Bring some color and pattern into your life with these Memphis-inspired pieces below.