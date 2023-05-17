Open fields, wildflowers, and trees enclose the weekend home.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
Set back from the road at an angle to minimize views from the road and to maximize connection with nature, the home is a quiet and private sanctuary. The photovoltaic panels on the garage can feed excess solar energy back to the grid.
Behind the house is a large meadow with a white clover path. The grasses are a mixture of pasture grasses, wildflowers, and milkweed, an important host plant for monarch butterflies.
The cabin, painted in a charcoal to contrast the main home, sits directly across, and is accessible by a dirt path.