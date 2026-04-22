The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it's designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed. At capacity, it sleeps six in bedrooms and one in the dining and living nook.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.