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Collection by Scott Roberts

MDI Cabin

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The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it's designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed. At capacity, it sleeps six in bedrooms and one in the dining and living nook.
Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it's designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed. At capacity, it sleeps six in bedrooms and one in the dining and living nook.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.