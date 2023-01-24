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MCM exterior
The front porch reflects the home’s primary material palette of concrete, steel, aluminum, and cross-laminated timber. The house is so aesthetically consistent that before driving into the garage for the first time, Barry’s wife, Kathy, hesitated. “It felt like I was driving into the living room,” she says. The couple’s son, Crews, sits on a swing from Organic Swings. The table and seat are from the Maya Lin Stones Collection for Knoll. Sliding aluminum mesh panels control light and privacy and reduce solar gain.
5. "What are the top 10 most important things I must have in a home?" "If there are two people buying the home, write your answers down separately, starting with your absolute must-haves," Hoffman explains. “Putting together a list separately can give both parties and the realtor a clear picture of what the perfect home will have for both of you."
Architect Cristina Ioana Graff worked with homeowners Dale and Lois Schreiber to renovate a 1960s house designed by Herbert Beckhard, a business partner of Marcel Breuer. They kept the building’s aesthetic intact while restoring the original hot tar and gravel roof and adding copper drip edges for a contemporary touch.