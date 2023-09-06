One-inch-thick slate clads the fireplace in the living room, which opens to a terrace. The reclaimed coffee table is by Scott Chambers.
In this library, a Grant sleeper sofa by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is paired with a Cigar wall sconce by George Nelson.
Beyond the second-floor landing, a garden roof filters rainwater and provides insulation.
This dwelling joins a number of structures—such as a boathouse and guesthouse—owned by one family and used for vacations. They needed a new house to accommodate new generations at the reatreat.
A wooden home nestled amongst a cluster of Japanese larch trees offers a perfect sanctuary from nearby Tokyo. Chubu, Japan. By Koji Tsutsui & Associates from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
After: A commanding carport greets visitors at the entry point to the house.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.