Mazha Seat

For the exhibition "Take Time" we have developed a special collection of three variations of the traditional Mazha all coloured in light blue, the colour associated with contemplation.

For the Zheng Mansion in Shanghai these three Mazha each create a different relation between people and site. The smallest Mazha is the most mobile and therefor can easily be carried around the site. This model offers a low seat, giving a perspective from below to the elements around. The taller version is made to fit a regular table height, a place where people can sit together and take time to converse. The third model is a bench where two people can sit side by side to view the horizon.

The Mazha are made from American Ash wood, painted and woven by hand in Beijing.