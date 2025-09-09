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Collection by Anna Davis

mazama bath

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Louis Poulsen PH5 Pendant Lamp
Louis Poulsen PH5 Pendant Lamp
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The lavish master bath features concrete counters with integrated sinks designed by the architect and design team.
The lavish master bath features concrete counters with integrated sinks designed by the architect and design team.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.

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