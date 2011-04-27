Galerie Kreo is one of the most unique spaces I know of for design. The gallery, run by Didier and Clémence Krzentowski, sees itself as a 'research laboratory,' commissioning and displaying one-off and limited-edition pieces by the likes of Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Pierre Charpin, Hella Jongerius, Jasper Morrison, and Martin Szekely. When I was in Paris earlier this year I caught their wonderful exhibition of work by L'ECAL students and teachers, "A New Generation of Lights." Their current show is "Matières à réflexion," or "Materials for Consideration," and it looks like a good one. It's been extended till May 15, so if you can, check it out in person. If not, here's a virtual sampling of the works on view.