SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by C

Materials

View 72 Photos
“After speaking to hundreds of homeowners, we realized that our vision of converting garages (and upcycling other unused spaces into housing) couldn't be done at scale without revisiting the way we approach renovation as a whole,” says Schneider.
“After speaking to hundreds of homeowners, we realized that our vision of converting garages (and upcycling other unused spaces into housing) couldn't be done at scale without revisiting the way we approach renovation as a whole,” says Schneider.
By simplifying their offerings in both layout and finish options, Homestead has managed to corral the challenges of working with contractors and homeowners, finding a balance that satisfies the majority of their clients and collaborators.
By simplifying their offerings in both layout and finish options, Homestead has managed to corral the challenges of working with contractors and homeowners, finding a balance that satisfies the majority of their clients and collaborators.
ADU East Exterior
ADU East Exterior
ADU Interior
ADU Interior
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
Riffing on the Los Angeles phenomenon of people "murdering out" their cars—that is, removing all the trim and blacking everything out—architect Barbara Bestor and craftsman Eric Lamers covered most surfaces in this Los Angeles kitchen with matte black laminate, including the fridge and the overhead cabinets.
Riffing on the Los Angeles phenomenon of people "murdering out" their cars—that is, removing all the trim and blacking everything out—architect Barbara Bestor and craftsman Eric Lamers covered most surfaces in this Los Angeles kitchen with matte black laminate, including the fridge and the overhead cabinets.
The pair’s art covers a cork wall where Eva Luna reads in a vintage Danish lounge chair.
The pair’s art covers a cork wall where Eva Luna reads in a vintage Danish lounge chair.
The entrance is an artistic mix of midcentury lines and features globe pendant lighting.
The entrance is an artistic mix of midcentury lines and features globe pendant lighting.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
This minimalist Belgian kitchen extends its marble backsplash up the height of the wall to give the open space a greater feeling of enclosure.
This minimalist Belgian kitchen extends its marble backsplash up the height of the wall to give the open space a greater feeling of enclosure.
Yang Yeo and his girlfriend Ching Ian relax on the back stoop of their renovated and radically updated Singapore shophouse—an archetypal building type in this busy port city. “Shophouses brought back memories of our childhood,” says Yeo.
Yang Yeo and his girlfriend Ching Ian relax on the back stoop of their renovated and radically updated Singapore shophouse—an archetypal building type in this busy port city. “Shophouses brought back memories of our childhood,” says Yeo.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Once inside, visitors are greeted by three ten-foot-tall hand-carved antique panel doors.
Once inside, visitors are greeted by three ten-foot-tall hand-carved antique panel doors.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
Jeremy and Amy have two separate offices that share a common space. “It gives us individual privacy, buta collaborative environment when necessary,” Amy says.
Jeremy and Amy have two separate offices that share a common space. “It gives us individual privacy, buta collaborative environment when necessary,” Amy says.
Mike chose a chic fixture from In Common Width to illuminate the space. “They’re wonderful handmade lights,” he says. A light boucle stool from CB2 makes for a perfect perch.
Mike chose a chic fixture from In Common Width to illuminate the space. “They’re wonderful handmade lights,” he says. A light boucle stool from CB2 makes for a perfect perch.

52 more saves