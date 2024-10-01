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Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
A close-up of the fireplace, with its slithery and sinuous snake that wraps around the border.
A close-up of the fireplace, with its slithery and sinuous snake that wraps around the border.
New custom cabinets and shelving, set into an arched recess, provide a place for storage, the TV, and display. The wood is the same black walnut as the shutters on the opposite side of the room.
New custom cabinets and shelving, set into an arched recess, provide a place for storage, the TV, and display. The wood is the same black walnut as the shutters on the opposite side of the room.
The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
The dining area includes cantilevered oak benches. The Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant, Nelson X-Leg table for Herman Miller, and Eames Molded Plastic side chair are from Design Within Reach.
The dining area includes cantilevered oak benches. The Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant, Nelson X-Leg table for Herman Miller, and Eames Molded Plastic side chair are from Design Within Reach.
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.

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