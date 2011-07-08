Matali Crasset's Hi Matic Hotel

In Paris's 11th Arrondissement, the Bastille district, French design maven Matali Crasset has composed delightfully unique and über contemporary design hotel for weary travelers to lay their heads. Hi Matic is part Japanese ryokan, part hostel, part technophile's dream (virtually everything is automated from reservations to check-in to check-out), and wholly a hypersaturated chromatic delight. It's located in a bustling neighborhood a stone's throw from Canal St. Martin, Pere-Lachaise cemetery, and Opera Bastille, and four metro stops are in the vicinity; Notre Dame and all of the Left Bank attractions are a 30 minute stroll away. But before I get side tracked by City of Light at large, let's have a look inside…

Hi Matic: 71 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France; +33-1-43-67-56-56; www.hi-matic.net; rooms from 106 euros.