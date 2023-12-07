Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Lance Ebeling

Master Bedroom

The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Rain shower
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
The architects wrapped this room in storage, this time with the same wood and finish as the primary bathroom vanity. The wall light is the Bega Semi-Recessed Globe Luminaire, with an EQ3 Round Ottoman in Lana Light Purple sitting before the dressing table. In order to maintain flexibility in the plan, Clément and Eleonora can also convert this to a bedroom at a later time.
Before: Another room with awkward angles and a painted beam.
A ladder from the carriage house's living room leads up to a loft bedroom.
