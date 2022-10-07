SubscribeSign In
The footprint echoes the layout of the old house while celebrating the site’s spectacular views.
Before: There was a great view from the bedroom that wasn't being optimized.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
“There’s no TV here, no distractions. It’s a kind of therapy,” says Eivind.
On the second floor, a master suite flows onto a terrace with a ribbon fireplace.
On the second level, a glass-lined terrace overlooks the backyard.
When the blinds are up, the owners can take in the Old Southwest neighborhood from their bed, a custom design.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
Bunk Beds with chalk-board wall
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
