SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jess Tewes-Francis

Master Bath

View 7 Photos
The new ensuite bathroom includes a spacious two-person shower. Jared installed the cement tiles, consulting a handful of online videos for instruction.
The new ensuite bathroom includes a spacious two-person shower. Jared installed the cement tiles, consulting a handful of online videos for instruction.
The bathroom of Champa is tiled and opens to an outdoor shower.
The bathroom of Champa is tiled and opens to an outdoor shower.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.