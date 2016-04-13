Mast Brothers is a New York based chocolate maker with flagship locations in Brooklyn and London. Founded by pioneering brothers Rick and Michael Mast in 2007, Mast Brothers is introducing chocolate to the world with an obsessive attention to detail, meticulous craftsmanship, groundbreaking innovation, and inspirational simplicity. Mast Brothers are makers of their signature chocolate bars, beverages, and confections with an emphasis on clarity of flavor. Mast Brothers chocolate is available in specialty shops across the globe. Mast Brothers head office and chocolate factory is located along the Brooklyn Navy Yards in the heart of the historic Wallabout neighborhood at 46 Washington Avenue.