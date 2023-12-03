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Collection by Belyaev

Marvelous Mudrooms

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Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor
Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor
The ski room has space for everyone to gear up and get outside through a walkout basement.
The ski room has space for everyone to gear up and get outside through a walkout basement.
Mudroom with dog wash
Mudroom with dog wash
A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench.
A utilitarian mudroom features built-in storage, ski boot warmers, and a solid wood bench.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
The front entrance leads into a shipping container that features a mud room, laundry and bathroom. This space has been opened up to the circulation space between the existing home and the new addition.
The front entrance leads into a shipping container that features a mud room, laundry and bathroom. This space has been opened up to the circulation space between the existing home and the new addition.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
A cobalt blue door leads directly into a small entryway that’s lined with custom cabinets for the family’s skis, hats, boots, and jackets. Also created by David Amble Cabinetry, the trough is lined with copper so that the family can put their wet skis inside.
New boot warmer closet with perforated shelves provides the perfect place to transition from condo to the slopes!
New boot warmer closet with perforated shelves provides the perfect place to transition from condo to the slopes!