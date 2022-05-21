Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
Framed by the kitchen window, a lineup of surfboards in the home’s breezeway becomes an artistic focal point.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The Cesca chair is a design dating from 1968, and is ubiquitous in Mediterranean decor.
The main aim of the project was to create a functional and beautiful kitchen that would let the parents keep an eye on their children's activities while they were cooking.
Natural wood with original brickwork and microcement to create a minimalist yet warm kitchen area.
Because the wall between the kitchen and living room was supporting and couldn't be removed, a sliding, transparent door replaced a double-door set-up to create a feeling of spacial flow.
Surrounded by 500 hectares of natural lava fields in Hella, Iceland, this glass cottage—with an open-air hot tub on the deck—immerses guests in Iceland’s spectacular landscape. Enjoy endless sunsets and sunrises from the comfy bed in the summer, and the opportunity to drift off to sleep beneath the Northern Lights and one of the world’s most impressive starscapes in the winter. Even the glass-wrapped bathroom boasts views of the country’s largest volcanoes, Hekla, Eyjafjallajökull, Bláfjöll, and Tindfjöll.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
By relocating the ground-level bathroom, Yuan expanded the available area for the kitchen and dining area at the rear. The bifold doors are 16.4 feet wide.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
Floor Plan of North Loop Remodel by Conrad Karliss
The couple's master bedroom features oak wood floors and views of the Red Wood Maple tree. This private area of the home is quiet and tucked away, primed for peace and quiet.
An attractive gravel driveway and contemporary landscaping is viewable from the expansive kitchen window, originally the eight foot wide carriage house garage door. Now the wall is two feet deep, allowing for plants and decor to sit happily on the sill.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
Even though a terrible fire took most of her home, Sammie took the accident as an opportunity to grow into the next phase of her life. She keeps a sense of calm—and humor—as seen in this cheeky doormat.
Even though a terrible fire took most of her home, Sammie took the accident as an opportunity to grow into the next phase of her life. She keeps a sense of calm—and humor—as seen in this cheeky doormat.

