Martha Gerrity
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
Surrounded by 500 hectares of natural lava fields in Hella, Iceland, this glass cottage—with an open-air hot tub on the deck—immerses guests in Iceland’s spectacular landscape. Enjoy endless sunsets and sunrises from the comfy bed in the summer, and the opportunity to drift off to sleep beneath the Northern Lights and one of the world’s most impressive starscapes in the winter. Even the glass-wrapped bathroom boasts views of the country’s largest volcanoes, Hekla, Eyjafjallajökull, Bláfjöll, and Tindfjöll.
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
