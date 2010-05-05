Sadly I won't be able to make it, but if you're in the Bay Area next Saturday, May 15th, you should seriously consider signing up for the first AIASF home tour of the year. Marin Living: Home Tours kicks things off just over the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. There you'll be welcomed into a handful of modern homes in various communities in an open-house format. Have a look at the slideshow for a taste of what will be on view and click here to sign up.