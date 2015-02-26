Polish designer Maria Jeglinska knows how to make a strong impression with minimal resources.

Maria Jeglinska established her firm, Office for Design & Research, in 2010. “What I named my practice reflects my attitude toward my projects,” she says. “I’ve always been driven by the ongoing process of learning.” She completed two high-profile internships—assisting with Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and Hella Jongerius exhibitions at Paris’s Galerie Kreo and in Konstantin Grcic’s Munich studio—before joining Alexander Taylor in London. In 2011, she moved back to her hometown of Warsaw. Poland’s manufacturing heritage, says Jeglinska, is built on the “idea of creating with minimal resources to produce the maximum.” She uses that principle to inform her design work, which include a slew of products for Ligne Roset, a custom tea service for local porcelain manufacturer Porcelana Kristoff, and an in-progress collection of metal wire furniture for Polish brand Meble Vox, inspired by the Warsaw café culture of the 1950s and ’60s.