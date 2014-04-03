Margaux Keller has come a long way since age 13, redecorating her room by arranging furniture and “pinning stuff on the walls.” She decided then, as a teenager growing up in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend design school in Paris. After she finished two design degrees, she found herself under the tutelage of Eugeni Quittlet during a “crazy” internship in Philippe Starck’s atelier. Since striking out on her own, she’s collaborated with high-design brands and everyday retailers alike, creating pieces like her Soupir tabletop mirror and Fanfan, a cork children’s toy. Now she’s making a line of home goods for SIA, under the direction of designer Jean-Marc Gady, as well as pieces for Roche Bobois.