Making the Corian Shelf

When people enter Svetlin Krastev and Dessi Nikolova's one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan—featured in our March issue and online here—the first thing they see is the sculptural Corian wall hovering dramatically over the bed. Architect Erich Schoenenberger, of su11 architecture + design, describes it as "kind of a melting design that comes from above and goes down the shelves." Schoenenberger enlisted Associated Fabrication LLC to fabricate the components in their Brooklyn shop, and assemble and install it in the apartment. Here's a behind-the-scenes peek at how it was done.

