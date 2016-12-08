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Collection by Michel Dorais

Maisons

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This is the first time the home has been listed for sale.
This is the first time the home has been listed for sale.
This updated Brentwood midcentury is tucked into a leafy site with an outdoor kitchen, sauna, hot tub, and firepit.
This updated Brentwood midcentury is tucked into a leafy site with an outdoor kitchen, sauna, hot tub, and firepit.
Crafted from stone wood and glass, this sprawling home has curvaceous interiors and an abundance of fireplaces.
Crafted from stone wood and glass, this sprawling home has curvaceous interiors and an abundance of fireplaces.
The steel-clad home has a hidden room, a sleek black interior, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking miles of cacti.
The steel-clad home has a hidden room, a sleek black interior, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking miles of cacti.
The recently renovated home has premium appliances, an outdoor shower, and dual-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the desert climate.
The recently renovated home has premium appliances, an outdoor shower, and dual-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the desert climate.
The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
Donald Wexler revamped his post-and-beam house in 2008, and it comes with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a boulder-strewn site with a black-bottom pool.
Donald Wexler revamped his post-and-beam house in 2008, and it comes with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a boulder-strewn site with a black-bottom pool.
The 1961 H.H. Pitts Residence is the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.
The 1961 H.H. Pitts Residence is the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.
This Park Slope town house comes with 1,200 square feet of outdoor space—including an open-air kitchen and a rooftop deck overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
This Park Slope town house comes with 1,200 square feet of outdoor space—including an open-air kitchen and a rooftop deck overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
Set in Sausalito‘s famed floating community, this revamped three-story houseboat comes with a circular fireplace and a Japanese-style soaking tub.
Set in Sausalito‘s famed floating community, this revamped three-story houseboat comes with a circular fireplace and a Japanese-style soaking tub.

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