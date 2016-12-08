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m
Collection by
Michel Dorais
Maisons
View
110
Photos
This is the first time the home has been listed for sale.
This updated Brentwood midcentury is tucked into a leafy site with an outdoor kitchen, sauna, hot tub, and firepit.
Crafted from stone wood and glass, this sprawling home has curvaceous interiors and an abundance of fireplaces.
The steel-clad home has a hidden room, a sleek black interior, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking miles of cacti.
The recently renovated home has premium appliances, an outdoor shower, and dual-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the desert climate.
The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
Donald Wexler revamped his post-and-beam house in 2008, and it comes with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a boulder-strewn site with a black-bottom pool.
The 1961 H.H. Pitts Residence is the only post-and-beam home on the block with a pool.
This Park Slope town house comes with 1,200 square feet of outdoor space—including an open-air kitchen and a rooftop deck overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
Set in Sausalito‘s famed floating community, this revamped three-story houseboat comes with a circular fireplace and a Japanese-style soaking tub.
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