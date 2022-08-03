Maison
You arrive at the Barn Gallery via a meandering driveway through native woodland of Fir, Pine and Alder. Twelve species of Bamboo and several different ornamental grasses integrated with wildflowers will become more evident as the natural landscaping matures. The Bamboo nearest to the house is in spiral galvanized pots fabricated from the left over culvert used for the pre-filtration tower located near the rain storage tank.
The landscaping—designed by neighbor and designer Jennifer Runkle—took six months to complete, and is designed to complement the architecture and extend the living area outside in warmer months. “One of my favorite things to do is to watch the kids play in the backyard while working in the kitchen,” reveals homeowner Sindhu Arabi. “The glass doors and open kitchen facing the backyard is perfect for this.”
181 more saves