The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
The project, known as the Boulder Bridge House, is just down the hillside from Bruce and Connie's existing house.
The unit is positioned about 30 feet away from the house, which is far away enough that you can’t hear the kids if they’re being loud, says Sarah. (Her son recently hosted a karaoke party for 10 friends in the studio but it wasn’t disruptive, she says.)
“It’s a bit of an optical illusion depending on what angle you’re looking at it,” says Lee. “It sort of looks rectangular or tilted, but spatially when you’re inside, you’re not getting a flat ceiling.”
You arrive at the Barn Gallery via a meandering driveway through native woodland of Fir, Pine and Alder. Twelve species of Bamboo and several different ornamental grasses integrated with wildflowers will become more evident as the natural landscaping matures. The Bamboo nearest to the house is in spiral galvanized pots fabricated from the left over culvert used for the pre-filtration tower located near the rain storage tank.
The landscaping—designed by neighbor and designer Jennifer Runkle—took six months to complete, and is designed to complement the architecture and extend the living area outside in warmer months. “One of my favorite things to do is to watch the kids play in the backyard while working in the kitchen,” reveals homeowner Sindhu Arabi. “The glass doors and open kitchen facing the backyard is perfect for this.”
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
Nestled in a forested spot in Oakland Hills, this house—victim to a tragic fire in 2017—was rebuilt as a bright, serene retreat. At first, the homeowner wasn't sure if she wanted to keep the ruined house or sell, but ultimately her love for the property won out and she stayed.
"Within ten minutes, a transformation can occur,
The edge of the original house is differentiated from the new addition through materiality: the old brick facade remains, while the new section is clad in metal panels.
