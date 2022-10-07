Dwell House
Collection by
Leslee T Alexander
Main Bath
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
A peek inside the light-dappled master bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
