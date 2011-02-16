Magda Biernat's Betel Nut Girls

I recently chatted over the phone with architectural photographer Magda Biernat, whose work photographing Betel Nut Girls of Taiwan (and the small, contained structures they work in) will be on view at Clic Gallery in New York through March 6th. Betel Nut Beauties is both a cultural and architectural investigation of the roadside stands common across Taiwan that sell paan, a chewing treat made of arcea nut and betel leaves common across South East Asia. Though chewing paan is common across the region, Taiwan has evolved a unique culture around selling it. Betel Nut girls are scantily-clad Taiwanese women who work in small, glassed-in boxes selling the food to passing motorists. Check out the slideshow that follows for Biernat's images and commentary.

