Made in Mexico Design

Last week, the MoMA Design Store in New York launched the latest installment in its Destination: Design series. Available only through June, Destination: Mexico is a limited-availability product collection featuring approximately 150 products by emerging Mexican designers, including home accessories, furniture, paper goods, and jewelry. Many of the products reimagine typical Mexican materials and techniques—such as a pre-Columbian-style pitcher rendered in polyester resin and a chair woven with ancient Mayan techniques that utilizes zinc-galvanized PVC string. The product collection focuses on designers who source local, recycled, and organic materials, and use production techniques that minimize waste. Many items are also produced with collectives who aim to create an opportunity for employment in small, rural villages and support the teaching of traditional crafts to a new generation. Here, a peek at some of our favorite finds from the collection, which is currently available for purchase on MoMAstore.org and in the MoMA Design stores in New York, Japan, and Korea.