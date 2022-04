Lyngby Porcelain was founded in 1936 in Kongens Lyngby in Denmark. The Lyngby Vase was, and still is, the most well renowned and iconic Lyngby Porcelain product. This cylindrical white vase was designed under rule of the 30’s Bauhaus form/function design wave. Superfluous ornamentation should no longer be a part of the design: Nothing but bare shape and purpose.