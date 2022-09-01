SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tina Perez

Lucy Room

Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
The bedrooms for the children were moved upstairs "We've designed everything according to how we think the kids are going to enjoy it the most," shares Jane.
Photo by Derek Swalwell
The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
