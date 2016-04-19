Low Compound

1997 | Scottsdale, AZ | Private Residence | 7,800 sq ft

Rammed earth construction is immediately indigenous, ancient, and unique. Sitting gently within a 10 acre desert site, this rammed earth, single level residential compound slowly reveals itself. The residence’s various functions are split into several detached buildings in order to preserve the existing stands of palo verde trees, saguaro cacti and natural desert washes. The architecture shuns exterior maintenance preferring the patina of time. This home had to be large because Mickey and Linda’s family was large. Family bonds grew to include the architect!