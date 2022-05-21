Lovely Lighting
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
Geremia Design worked with lighting designer Rosie Li to engineer and fabricate a large-scale map installation inspired by elevation markers. Light bulbs pinpoint nine summits and points of interest across the Yosemite Valley. Bay Area–based artist Avila Rose Signs used silver lead to hand-paint the Merced River running through the map; the lines glint in the afternoon sun.
The entry has a custom cubby for shoes that pulls out to reveal storage concealed under the stair. “The wood is northern white oak,” says Caroline. “I wanted a rustic grade, for character. Since we don’t have a lot of stuff, or a lot of space, the materials have to speak.” The sconce is by Allied Maker.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
