Collection by Belyaev

Lovely Lighting

"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
The kitchen seamlessly connects the dining area to the living room.
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
A luxurious oasis that seamlessly blends into the environment, the pavilions are well equipped with modern-day amenities, including a plush king-size bed.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Walnut millwork room divider with adjustable shelves, stone desk and pivot door.
Geremia Design worked with lighting designer Rosie Li to engineer and fabricate a large-scale map installation inspired by elevation markers. Light bulbs pinpoint nine summits and points of interest across the Yosemite Valley. Bay Area–based artist Avila Rose Signs used silver lead to hand-paint the Merced River running through the map; the lines glint in the afternoon sun.
The entry has a custom cubby for shoes that pulls out to reveal storage concealed under the stair. “The wood is northern white oak,” says Caroline. “I wanted a rustic grade, for character. Since we don’t have a lot of stuff, or a lot of space, the materials have to speak.” The sconce is by Allied Maker.
The Tasmanian oak timber battened panels accentuate the verticality of the spaces. “They draw the eye up from the kitchen all the way to the skylight at the top of the central void, and make the already tall ceilings feel even higher,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
The L-shaped kitchenette is outfitted with minimalist black appliances and fixtures.
