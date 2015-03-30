Collection by Laura C. Mallonee
Lovely Beach House is All About Angles, Stucco, and Wood
A seaside home in Vila do Conde brings in the beach.
Architect Ernesto Pereira focused on three simple things when remodeling a typical Portuguese dwelling in coastal Vila do Conde: “Wood for its comfort, water for its peace, and light for its vitality,” he explains. He balanced these primary elements in the Silver Wood House, a domestic oasis that brings home the sandy colors and textures of the nearby beach.