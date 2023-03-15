Guta's designed her apartments in a combination of red, green, and blue tones, which can be seen in the living room's limewashed lilac wallpaper to the red vintage, Moroccan Beni Ourain rug, the multi-colored fabric of two matching chairs.
A soft, neutral color scheme wraps the entire lower level, evoking a strong sense of unity.
Steps away is the kitchen, which features an island and worktops made from microcement that complement the green-tiled backsplash.
“The creative inspiration and direction were largely rooted in honoring the traditional European Tudor elements intrinsic to the home while marrying them to an old Hollywood spirit commonly found in Los Feliz,” says Bavka.
Checkerboard and diamond patterns appear in the tiled floors in various bathrooms and the front hallway.