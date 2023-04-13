The veil like curtains, which lie on the exterior of the original balcony rails, create a unique brise-soleil spatial solution.
The garage door was replaced with a new entry to the building, featuring a custom steel canopy over the front door. The door is painted Benjamin Moore Flamingo's Dream to better contrast with the black-stained, tight-knot vertical cedar siding.
Vista Las Palmas
In the entry, an orange door and period-appropriate privacy screen set the tone.
The entrance of this Altadena home, about 15 miles away from Los Angeles, is framed by period-correct reeded glass panels. The front door is a deep orange, a warm invitation to the rest of the house.
The Aurora Orange front door makes a classic midcentury statement. Clad in vertically laid wooden slats, the exterior previews details found throughout the interior.
A bright orange door adds a pop of color to the home.
Clear cedar wraps the corner at the approach, adding warmth, texture and visual interest to the entry.
An asymmetrical cedar awning defines the home's entry, while adding texture and warmth at the smooth stucco and glass exterior.
After entering, the home starts to unfold. The actual entrance is really an interior garden, a design element that definitely sets the tone for indoor-outdoor living.
The welcoming home has many original features that Eichler purists seek.
Front Door
The remodel kept the kitchen and living room in the front Cinderella cottage, but it converted the children's bedroom into a den. MYD Studio updated the facade of the original cottage to blend with the new contemporary profile.
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
A grass green front door draws from the verdant foliage blanketing the 38,000 sq. ft. hillside property. Its earthy tone complements the rich warmth of reclaimed fence wood that finds new life as siding.
A bright yellow front door adds a bold pop of color to the minimal exterior palette.
The exterior walls on the first floor of Virginia House by 2712 / Asociados are painted in a dark, neutral color that contrasts with the bright illuminated interiors and sunny yellow front door.