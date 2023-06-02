SubscribeSign In
Love it or Hate it? Plywood Kitchens

“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
Minimalist plywood cabinetry blends into its surroundings, contrasted by brightly colored floors.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
In the kitchen/dining area, the range hood and cooktop are by Fisher &amp; Paykel; the Navy chairs are by Emeco.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.
Reminiscent of a shade that Lou’s grandfather, an advertising creative, liked to use in his work, the red of the Fred Meyer barstools matches the Bluestar range. A pair of steel-wrapped vents rise from the fir plywood millwork, built by Schuchart/Dow.