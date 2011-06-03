Love Earth: Eco Ideas and Designs

Victionary's new book, Love Earth, is an ode to green design—the cover is even made from the recycled scraps from the bookmaking process. Inside its cover, the volume starts with a mini-book featuring 100 Eco Ideas, green tips and suggestions solicited from the public and illustrated Guillaume Kashima. (Idea No. 80: Bind cork stoppers with a band as heat insulation coasters for kitchens.) The rest of the book features 100 eco-designs that range from products to packaging. While some are green in their use (or reuse) of materials and their innovative processes, some simply remind you to be conscious of the environment with their quirky, sometimes strange perspectives. We take a closer look at 11 designs featured in Love Earth.