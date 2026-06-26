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Collection by Lynette Johnston

loungeroom

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Guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a flexible fitness space are located on the lower level.
Guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a flexible fitness space are located on the lower level.
One of the home's two fireplaces.
One of the home's two fireplaces.
Walls of glass look out to Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale, while a deep roof overhang protects the west side from the sun.
Walls of glass look out to Haro Strait, the Olympic Mountains, and the occasional passing whale, while a deep roof overhang protects the west side from the sun.