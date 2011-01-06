Lost & Found, Part 1

I spent last week in Los Angeles, exploring neighborhoods, poking around design shops, and hoping to finally understand how the various corners of the sprawling metropolis fit together. In between getting massively lost (I have no sense of direction) I did find my way to a few previously (to me) undiscovered gems, which I'll share with you via slideshows over the next couple weeks. First up: a visual tour of Lost & Found, a shop recommended to me by architect (and Dwell.com blogger!) Linda Taalman. This was such an appealing shop I'm going to dedicate two posts to it—this one will be an overview, and the next will be more of a focused shopping guide, highlighting a few of my favorite products. Dig in!