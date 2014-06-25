Los Angeles Designers Tackle Surf and Skate Products for A+D Museum Gala

Dwell on Design is proud to be a media sponsor for the A+D Architecture and Design Museum Los Angeles's annual gala, to be held Saturday, June 28, 2014. This year's theme is Groundswell, featuring surf- and skate-themed auction items by top Los Angeles architects and designers, including Richard Meier, Rios Clementi Hale, Minarc, Kristi Nelson, Ogassian featuring Ann Sacks, Gensler, and more. Click through the slideshow for a glimpse of the playful products. Proceeds benefit the A+D Museum.