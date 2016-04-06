Looks Alright From This Angle

i’ve come to realize, i have a really strong affinity for very angular and metal objects. from cool lighting fixtures, to steel framed furniture i just find it all really interesting to look at, and a great conversation starter. take my vintage homecrest chairs for instance — i first saw them in an elle decor showcase house, upholstered unexpectedly in velvet, and found that juxtaposition just delicious. so i kept my eye out for one everytime i hit the flea market, and one day i found a pair (for just $150!). i had them in my living room for a while, but now i’ve got them happily out back, but no matter where i place them in my home, people always ask about their origin.