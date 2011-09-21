London Design Festival: Day 2

I spent my second day at the London Design Festival in the Shoreditch Design Triangle in East London. The neighborhood is a good deal scrappier than where I was in the west yesterday, but the place was positively abuzz with energy. I adored the small show I saw called "Living Room" in the shop Luna and Curious, and had a fine time wandering around the handful of blocks bounded by Old Street, Great Eastern Road, and the Shoreditch High Street. Here are the highlights.