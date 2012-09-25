Collection by Ali Morris
London Design Festival 2012
It’s been a rather momentous year for London as the city played host to the Olympic Games and celebrated the Queens diamond Jubilee. The mood of positivity and the buzz of excitement that built over the summer spilled over into this last week’s edition of the London Design Festival. Celebrating its own ten-year anniversary, the Festival was bigger than ever with over 250 projects taking place across the city over the course of ten days. Here’s what we saw and loved.