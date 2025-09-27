Forming a bookend to the short terrace, the home's parapet is faceted, folding elegantly around the corner, creating a robust addition to the streetscape.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a