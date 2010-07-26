Logo Showdown

I recently spent an afternoon merrily clicking my way through 'Brand New,' a website manned by Bryony Gomez-Palacio and Armin Vit, two graphic designers who dedicate themselves to, among other things, chronicling and critiquing redesigns and new designs of corporate and brand identities. More than a "logo bitch-fest," as their website puts it, their perspectives on the logos and packaging, new and old, are as entertaining as they are clever and incisive. Take a look.