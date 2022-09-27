SubscribeSign In
Collection by Linda Foster

Loft Stairs

The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
At the entry, the staircase takes on a sculptural quality and integrates a built-in bench. On the right, the home’s preserved brick is revealed. On the left, a window captures the exterior brick of a neighbor. “We created these moments where the inside and the outside start to blend together,” says Radutny.
The design team subtly sculpted the wall around the top of the staircase. A CB2 Azalea Gray Mink chair sits in the hall.
“The bones of the original stair are in there,” says McGuier. “We just sawed off the bottom half, put a new straight portion of stair onto the spiral stair, then covered the whole thing in sheet metal and painted it.” Vintage slipper chairs in mohair sit on either side of a vintage Art Deco parchment table.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Gray Organschi Architecture performed the overhaul, including a 650-square-foot roof addition, reached by a wood staircase, that’s part of a five-bedroom inn for musicians. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A subtly curved staircase leads from the neutral-hued living room to the kitchen.
A calming vibe is immediately instilled at the entry.
The living room features a Yucca Stuff coffee table as well as a sofa designed by Austin interior designer Ann Edgerton and built by Tyson Pendergrass.
Boyer added a skylight over the stairwell to bring light into the middle of the home.
