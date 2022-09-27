Loft Stairs
At the entry, the staircase takes on a sculptural quality and integrates a built-in bench. On the right, the home’s preserved brick is revealed. On the left, a window captures the exterior brick of a neighbor. “We created these moments where the inside and the outside start to blend together,” says Radutny.
“The bones of the original stair are in there,” says McGuier. “We just sawed off the bottom half, put a new straight portion of stair onto the spiral stair, then covered the whole thing in sheet metal and painted it.” Vintage slipper chairs in mohair sit on either side of a vintage Art Deco parchment table.