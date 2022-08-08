SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by mary camacho

loft master overlook

View 4 Photos
Retaining as much of the backyard as possible was a top necessity in the home's construction, since the homeowners enjoy gardening.
Retaining as much of the backyard as possible was a top necessity in the home's construction, since the homeowners enjoy gardening.
Interior spaces like the bedroom stay bright, thanks to windows and skylights from Tiltco Architectural and Velux.
Interior spaces like the bedroom stay bright, thanks to windows and skylights from Tiltco Architectural and Velux.
The master bedroom is illuminated in part by one of two hatched windows that Tanaka modeled after those he had seen in Japanese tea houses.
The master bedroom is illuminated in part by one of two hatched windows that Tanaka modeled after those he had seen in Japanese tea houses.